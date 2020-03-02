LaVar Arrington: Tua Tagovailoa will be a better pro quarterback than Joe Burrow

Ric Bucher, TJ Houshmandzadeh, LaVar Arrington and Jim Jackson decide who will have a more promising future as a Pro Quarterback in the NFL between Tua Tagovailoa and Joe Burrow. Hear why LaVar believes Tua is the stronger prospect of the two, and why TJ believes there are two many variables to be sure

