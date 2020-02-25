Jason Whitlock: Kobe is the most inspirational athlete since Ali

In today's Whitlogue, Jason Whitlock reflects on Kobe Bryant's legacy. New England Patriots' QB Tom Brady penned a moving statement regarding Kobe and Gigi Bryant's passing, leading Whitlock to question if Kobe may have been the most inspirational athlete since Muhammad Ali, and if his stature will continue to grow for years to come.

