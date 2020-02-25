Orlando Scandrick: Dak Prescott instantly becomes the #1 free agent if Cowboys let him go

Video Details

Orlando Scandrick joins Marcellus Wiley, Jason Whitlock, and Lavar Arrington to discuss Dak Prescott's contract dispute with Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys. Hear why Scandrick thinks Dak will be the top free agent if he leaves Dallas, over Tom Brady, Drew Brees, and Teddy Bridgewater.

