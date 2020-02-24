Jason Whitlock: Deontay Wilder wasn’t in the same class as Tyson Fury
Jason Whitlock does his Daily Whitlogue on Wilder vs Fury II. Tyson Fury has officially become the World Heavyweight Champion, defeating Deontay Wilder in the 7th round of the match. Whitlock states that Wilder has done nothing to prove he is in the same class as Fury, and the result of this matchup has taught him to respect the Gypsy King.
