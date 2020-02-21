Marcellus Wiley loves that Tua Tagovailoa is willing to spend time as a backup in the NFL
Video Details
Marcellus Wiley reacts to comments made by Tua Tagovailoa about how he'd love to play for the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL and woudn't mind sitting behind an established quarterback for a season or two.
