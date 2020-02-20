Marcellus Wiley likes the idea of expanding NFL Playoffs to 14 teams but questions league’s motivation
Video Details
Marcellus Wiley joins TJ Houshmandzadeh, LaVar Arrington and Jason Whitlock to discuss the NFL announcing that they will likely adopt a new Playoff format which would feature 14 teams instead of 12 as part of the next collective bargaining agreement.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.