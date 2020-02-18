Jason Whitlock: A truly confident Joe Burrow would follow Elway & Eli’s path straight out of Cincinnati
Video Details
Jason Whitlock thinks Joe Burrow should follow the lead of John Elway and Eli Manning by refusing to play for the Cincinnati Bengals, who are most likely to draft the LSU quarterback with the #1 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.
