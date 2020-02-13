Jason Whitlock doesn’t question Snoop Dogg’s sincerity in his apology to Gayle King
Video Details
Snoop Dogg took to social media to apologize for his initial response to Gayle King's interview with former WNBA star Lisa Leslie. King's controversial questions regarding the late Kobe Bryant's legacy sparked some violent reactions, and many believe that Snoop is responsible for it. Jason Whitlock responds to Snoop's apology, and believes it was sincere.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.