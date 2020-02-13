Jason Whitlock doesn’t question Snoop Dogg’s sincerity in his apology to Gayle King

Snoop Dogg took to social media to apologize for his initial response to Gayle King's interview with former WNBA star Lisa Leslie. King's controversial questions regarding the late Kobe Bryant's legacy sparked some violent reactions, and many believe that Snoop is responsible for it. Jason Whitlock responds to Snoop's apology, and believes it was sincere.

