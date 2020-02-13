Marcellus Wiley: Jerry Jones ‘does not want 43-year old Tom Brady’
Video Details
- AFC
- AFC East
- Dak Prescott
- Dak Prescott
- Dallas Cowboys
- Marcellus Wiley
- NFC
- NFC East
- Speak For Yourself
- Speak for Yourself
- Tom Brady
-
Marcellus Wiley weighs in on comments made by NFL analyst Peter King about how Jerry Jones probably prefers Tom Brady over Dak Prescott to lead the Dallas Cowboys in 2020.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.