‘It’s ludicrous!’ — Marcellus Wiley reacts to comparison of Taysom Hill and Lamar Jackson’s throwing skills
Video Details
- AFC
- AFC North
- Baltimore Ravens
- Lamar Jackson
- Marcellus Wiley
- New Orleans Saints
- NFC
- NFC South
- Speak For Yourself
- Speak for Yourself
- Taysom Hill
-
Marcellus Wiley reacts to comments from a former New Orleans Saints coach that Taysom Hill throws better than Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson. Wiley insists this comparison is ludicrous and disrespectful to the NFL MVP.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.