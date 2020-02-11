Whitlock: Former Charger Philip Rivers is no longer a starting QB, should be back up for Dallas
-
The Los Angeles Chargers have decided not to move forward with quarterback Philip Rivers after 16 years. After what could have been his worst season yet, Jason Whitlock doesn't think the QB has what it takes to be a starter, and advises Rivers to consider playing back up with the Dallas Cowboys.
