Jason Whitlock: Dak Prescott & Cowboys disagree about his value as a quarterback

Video Details

Jason Whitlock reacts to conflicting reports coming out of the Dallas Cowboys' camp. Jay Glazer states quarterback Dak Prescott will be returning next year, 'end of story', but former Cowboy legend Michael Irvin thinks the negotiations will get ugly before a deal is reached. Whitlock details why he doesn't think Dak deserves 'star player' pay when he's only been giving solid results.

More Videos »