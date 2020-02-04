Jason Whitlock: With one lightning flash of football, Mahomes drained the power from Lamar’s electric season
Jason Whitlock reacts to Patrick Mahomes leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a win in Super Bowl 54 while taking home Super Bowl MVP in the process and wonders if he's now taken the spotlight off of Lamar Jackson.
