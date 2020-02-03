Marcellus Wiley: Jimmy Garoppolo showed his limitations in Super Bowl loss
Marcellus Wiley joins Jason Whitlock, Bucky Brooks and LaVar Arrington to discuss whether Jimmy Garoppolo was exposed by the Kansas City Chiefs in the San Francisco 49ers' 31-20 loss in Super Bowl 54.
