Jason Whitlock: Ain’t nothing but a Chiefs thang baby — Mahomes’ impact on his teammates is crazy | LIVE FROM MIAMI
Ahead of Super Bowl LIV featuring Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Jason Whitlock explains why he sees Mahomes as a force multiplier who has a tangible impact on everyone that he plays with.
