Eagles’ center Jason Kelce talks about his brother Travis and the experience of playing in the Super Bowl | LIVE FROM MIAMI
- AFC
- AFC West
- Jason Kelce
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Marcellus Wiley
- NFC
- NFC East
- NFC West
- Philadelphia Eagles
- San Francisco 49ers
- Speak For Yourself
- Speak for Yourself
- Super Bowl 54
- Travis Kelce
-
Philadelphia Eagles center and Super Bowl champion Jason Kelce joins Jason Whitlock, Marcellus Wiley and LaVar Arrington to discuss his brother Travis, tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, and what it's like to play in the Super Bowl.
