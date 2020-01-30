Jason Whitlock: Andy Reid isn’t a Hall of Famer unless he wins a Super Bowl | LIVE FROM MIAMI
Jason Whitlock weighs in on the legacy of Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, claiming he doesn't think Reid can make the Pro Football Hall of Fame without winning a Super Bowl as a head coach.
