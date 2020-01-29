Torry Holt explains why the ‘Greatest Show on Turf’ Rams were a better offense than the Chiefs | LIVE FROM MIAMI

Video Details

Torry Holt joins Jason Whitlock, Marcellus Wiley and TJ Houshmandzadeh to discuss whether this year's Kansas City Chiefs' offense is better than his 'Greatest Show on Turf' St. Louis Rams.

More Videos »