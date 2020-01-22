TJ Houshmandzadeh: Dak Prescott has leverage over the Cowboys, question is whether he’ll use it
Video Details
- Dak Prescott
- Dak Prescott
- Dallas Cowboys
- NFC
- NFC East
- Speak For Yourself
- Speak for Yourself
- TJ Houshmandzadeh
-
TJ Houshmandzadeh joins Steve Buerlein, Jason Whitlock and Marcellus Wiley to discuss whether Dallas Cowboys quarterback has the upper hand in the upcoming negotiations about his contract extension.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.