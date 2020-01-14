Marcellus Wiley: Rodgers and Packers can’t consider this season a success if they lose to Niners
Video Details
- Green Bay Packers
- Marcellus Wiley
- NFC
- NFC North
- NFC West
- San Francisco 49ers
- Speak For Yourself
- Speak for Yourself
- Super Bowl 54
-
Marcellus Wiley joins Jason Whitlock, Brady Poppinga and Bucky Brooks to discuss whether Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers can consider this season a success if they fall to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship.
