Eric Dickerson: Aaron Rodgers is far better than Russell Wilson
Video Details
- Aaron Rodgers
- Eric Dickerson
- Green Bay Packers
- NFC
- NFC North
- NFC West
- Russell Wilson
- Seattle Seahawks
- Speak For Yourself
- Speak for Yourself
- Super Bowl 54
-
Eric Dickerson joins Rich Ohrnberger, Jason Whitlock and Marcellus Wiley to discuss Colin Cowherd's comments earlier today about how he thinks Russell Wilson is a better quarterback than Aaron Rodgers.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.