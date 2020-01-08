Jim Jackson urges Kyle Kuzma to be patient amidst trade rumors: ‘LeBron won’t be there forever’

Jason Whitlock, Marcellus Wiley, Jim Jackson and Chris Haynes talk NBA, as the Los Angeles Lakers deal with trade rumors involving Kyle Kuzma. Hear why Jackson thinks Kuzma should bide his time Los Angeles, especially since LeBron James doesn't seem to be pushing for the trade.

