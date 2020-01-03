LaVar Arrington: Tom Brady is the most trustworthy QB in the playoffs
NFL.com released their ranking of the most trustworthy quarterbacks in the playoffs, listing Baltimore Ravens' QB Lamar Jackson ahead of the Patriots' Tom Brady or the Saints' Drew Brees. LaVar Arrington tells Jason Whitlock, Marcellus Wiley and Bucky Brooks why Tom Brady should actually be ranked number one on the list, and that trust in Lamar is premature without any playoff wins.
