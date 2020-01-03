Bucky Brooks: The Cleveland Browns are making moves without direction
With reports that Jason Garrett may be on the way out, Jason Whitlock, Marcellus Wiley, Eric Dickerson and Bucky Brooks discuss whether the Dallas Cowboys are a better run organization than the Cleveland Browns, who are also without a head coach with the firing of Freddie Kitchens. Hear why Bucky thinks Jerry Jones has done a great job in Dallas, and why they are miles ahead of Cleveland.
