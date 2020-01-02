Is Jerry Jones trying to grab attention with meetings with Jason Garrett?
Jerry Jones is reportedly on his 3rd meeting with Dallas Cowboys' head coach Jason Garrett, leaving fans to speculate if he will be returning to coach the Cowboys even after a disappointing season. Jason Whitlock, Marcellus Wiley, LaVar Arrington and Brady Poppinga discuss if these meetings are an attempt from the owner to grab attention, or if its a sign he's just taking his time to make a decision.
