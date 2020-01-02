Whitlock and Wiley are on opposite sides on whether Tua should return to Alabama
Video Details
Lavar Arrington and TJ Houshmandzadeh join Jason Whitlock and Marcellus Wiley to discuss Tua Tagovailoa's upcoming draft decision. The crew is split on whether Tua should return to the Alabama for another season or declare for the NFL draft.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.