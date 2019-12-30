Michael Vick: Jameis Winston will be easier to fix than Baker Mayfield
Video Details
- AFC
- AFC North
- Baker Mayfield
- Baker Mayfield
- Cleveland Browns
- Jameis Winston
- Michael Vick
- NFC
- NFC South
- Speak For Yourself
- Speak for Yourself
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
-
Michael Vick joins Jason Whitlock, Marcellus Wiley and Bucky Brooks to discuss which QB will be easier to fix — Jameis Winston or Baker Mayfield. Vick explains why he thinks Jameis’ career will be easier to fix after a disappointing season.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.