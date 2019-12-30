Marcellus Wiley: The Seahawks lost the game more than the 49ers won it

Video Details

After a close win over the Seattle Seahawks this Sunday, Marcellus Wiley says the San Francisco 49ers have still not proven they are the best team in the NFC. Jason Whitlock, TJ Houshmandzadeh and Michael Vick discuss who could be a threat to the now top seeded team.

More Videos »