Jason Whitlock: Sean Payton and the Saints believe the NFL owes them, and Antonio Brown is the consolation prize
Video Details
Jason Whitlock reacts to the news that free agent wide receiver Antonio Brown worked out with the New Orleans Saints on Friday.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879