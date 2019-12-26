Marcellus Wiley: Dak Prescott’s injury could lead to a Redskins upset win over Cowboys

Jason Whitlock, Marcellus Wiley, TJ Houshmandzadeh and Brady Poppinga sit down to discuss the Sunday night matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Redskins. With QB Dak Prescott's health in question, Marcellus says the Cowboys' chances at victory are slim to none.

