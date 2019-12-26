Jason Whitlock: LeBron lost the Battle for LA chasing another viral moment while Kawhi chased another statement victory
Video Details
- Kawhi Leonard
- LeBron James
- Los Angeles Clippers
- Los Angeles Lakers
- Pacific
- Speak For Yourself
- Speak for Yourself
- West
- West
-
Jason Whitlock talks about Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James and Los Angeles Clippers Kawhi Leonard and explains why the Clippers victory was a statement by Kawhi.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879