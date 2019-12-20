Marcellus Wiley: Dak Prescott should be agitated by Jerry Jones’ approach with his injury
Video Details
- Dak Prescott
- Dak Prescott
- Dallas Cowboys
- Marcellus Wiley
- NFC
- NFC East
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Speak For Yourself
- Speak for Yourself
-
Marcellus Wiley shares his thoughts on the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott's shoulder injury. Hear why Wiley thinks Dak should be agitated by Jerry Jones' approach regarding his injury heading into this Sunday's matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879