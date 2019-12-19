Ric Bucher: It’s a ‘bad look’ for Magic Johnson to claim credit for Lakers’ success.
Ric Bucher sits with Jason Whitlock and Marcellus Wiley to discuss Magic Johnson's recent comments implying the Los Angeles Lakers would not be in this position without him. Hear why he thinks Magic should be letting somebody else sing his praises instead of claiming credit himself.
