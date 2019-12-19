TJ Houshmandzadeh: Without Dak Prescott, the Cowboys don’t have a chance against the Eagles

With Dak Prescott's shoulder injured only days before the Dallas Cowboys face off against the Philadelphia Eagles, TJ Houshmandzadeh sits with Jason Whitlock, Marcellus Wiley and LaVar Arrington to discuss why the QB shouldn't consider sitting this one out.

