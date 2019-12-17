Marcellus Wiley: Tom Brady and the Pats’ offense will be fine when it matters
Video Details
Marcellus Wiley and James Harrison discuss the New England Patriots’ offense and their playoff chances. Wiley isn’t concerned with Tom Brady and the Pats’ offense.
