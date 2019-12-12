Marcellus Wiley says Derrick Henry is a ‘MANIMAL’ and deserves a big payday
Video Details
- AFC
- AFC South
- Derrick Henry
- Derrick Henry
- Greg Jennings
- Marcellus Wiley
- Ryan Tannehill
- Speak For Yourself
- Speak for Yourself
- Tennessee Titans
- TJ Houshmandzadeh
-
Marcellus Wiley says Tennessee Titan's Derrick Henry deserves a big payday more than his QB Ryan Tannehill. Hear why Jason Whitlock, Greg Jennings, and TJ Houshmandzadeh agree.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879