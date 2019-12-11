Marcellus Wiley: Ravens can’t expect refs to be solely responsible for protecting Lamar Jackson
Video Details
Baltimore Raven's safety Earl Thomas says refs need to protect QB Lamar Jackson more. Hear why Marcellus Wiley thinks the referees are not the issue. Jason Whitlock, TJ Houshmandzadeh and LaVar Arrington weigh in on Marcellus's take.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879