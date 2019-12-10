Marcellus Wiley: Can Urban Meyer fix the Dallas Cowboys? ‘Absolutely’
Marcellus Wiley says if Jerry Jones is looking for the perfect person to fix the Dallas Cowboys, he should look no further than former college football coach Urban Meyer. Hear why Jason Whitlock, LaVar Arrington and TJ Houshmandzadeh agree that Meyer is the best solution for the Cowboy's owner.
