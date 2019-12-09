Jason Whitlock: Belichick & Brady can’t challenge the fact that Patriots dynasty is finally done
Jason Whitlock reacts to the New England Patriots falling at home to the Kansas City Chiefs, claiming the fall of the Patriots dynasty is happening before our eyes.
