Jason Whitlock: David Tepper bought the Panthers to become filthy famous and may regret firing Ron Rivera
Video Details
On today's Whitlogue, Jason Whitlock discusses Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper. Hear why Jason thinks Tepper should stick to trusting 'football people' to run his team.
