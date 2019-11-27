Joel Klatt: Jim Harbaugh has had a great run at Michigan, but not beating OSU is a problem
Joel Klatt joins Jason Whitlock and Marcellus Wiley to discuss Jim Harbaugh's tenure at Michigan and whether it can be considered a success without beating Ohio State.
