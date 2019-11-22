Marcellus Wiley picks Week 12 parlays and reacts to Tom Brady’s injury designation
Video Details
- AFC
- AFC East
- Dallas Cowboys
- Green Bay Packers
- Marcellus Wiley
- New England Patriots
- NFC
- NFC East
- NFC North
- NFC West
- San Francisco 49ers
- Speak For Yourself
- Speak for Yourself
- Tom Brady
-
Marcellus Wiley shares his Week 12 NFL parlay and reacts to breaking news that Tom Brady is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879