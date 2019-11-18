Bucky Brooks explains why Nick Saban is to blame for Tua Tagovailoa’s injury
Video Details
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- Bucky Brooks
- FBS (I-A)
- Mississippi State Bulldogs
- SEC
- Speak For Yourself
- Speak for Yourself
- Tua Tagovailoa
-
Bucky Brooks weighs in on Tua Tagovailoa suffering a season-ending hip injury in a win over Mississippi State and whether Nick Saban is to blame for leaving him in the game.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879