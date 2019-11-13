Jason Whitlock: Deshaun Watson vs Lamar Jackson should be celebrated as a story of victory rather than victimhood
Jason Whitlock talks about the Houston Texans vs. Baltimore Ravens and why Deshaun Watson vs. Lamar Jackson should be celebrated as a victory for African American quarterbacks. Texans face the Ravens on Sunday.
