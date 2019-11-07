Jason Whitlock: Raiders have their dream Carr; a luxury QB with a low price tag
Video Details
Jason Whitlock talks about Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr and explains why they are in the best situation by having a high quality quarterback with a low price tag.
