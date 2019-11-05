Rams OL Andrew Whitworth talks Rams outlook, offensive line struggles and Todd Gurley
Video Details
Los Angeles Rams LT Andrew Whitworth joins Marcellus Wiley and Jason Whitlock to discuss his team. Hear his outlook for the rest of the Rams' season, his take on the team's offensive line struggles and Todd Gurley.
