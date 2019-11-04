Michael Vick: Bears benching Mitchell Trubisky would be the worst thing they could do to him
Michael Vick joins LaVar Arrington, Jason Whitlock and Marcellus Wiley to discuss what the Chicago Bears should do with Mitchell Trubisky, who has struggled mightily this season.
