Jason Whitlock: During Ravens romp, I was more impressed with New England than Baltimore
Video Details
Jason Whitlock talks about the New England Patriots vs. Baltimore Ravens Week 9 matchup and explains why he was more impressed by the Ravens than the Patriots. Ravens beat the Patriots 37-20.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879