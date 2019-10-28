Marcellus Wiley: Watson can make up for loss of JJ Watt but Texans will still miss playoffs
Marcellus Wiley joins LaVar Arrington, James Harrison and Jason Whitlock to discuss the Houston Texans losing JJ Watt for the season and whether Deshaun Watson can elevate the team in his absence.
