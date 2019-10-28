Whitlock: In the Madden video game era the 49ers and the Patriots are proving defense still reigns
Video Details
Jason Whitlock talks about the New England Patriots and San Francisco 49ers and explains why the two teams prove that defense still reigns in the NFL.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879